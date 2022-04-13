Bhimrao Ambedkar Quotes: These 10 Thoughts of Babasaheb are still changing the lives of millions of youth today – Learn Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 dr bhimrao ambedkar quotes in hindi

Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 is celebrated on 14th April every year. Bhimrao Ambedkar’s birthday is celebrated in India as Equality Day and Knowledge Day. This day is also celebrated as ‘Ambedkar Equality Day’ in British Columbia, Canada. Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, whom Dr. Also known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, he was born on 14th 1891 in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh.One of India’s leading social reformers, Ambedkar is known for his fight against inequality created by the caste system in India. Born into a Dalit family, Ambedkar grew up seeing the exploitation and discrimination of his society, which inspired him to start a lifelong religious war for equality.

Babasaheb is known as a jurist, economist, politician and social reformer. He was the framer of the constitution and the first law minister of independent India. His birthday is celebrated every year for his contribution to the country.

Ambedkar’s ideas inspired millions of young people and following his ideas changed the lives of many young people. Today, on the occasion of Babasaheb’s birthday, we have come up with 10 thoughts of Babasaheb that will inspire you in every difficult moment of life.

Thoughts of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar



1. “I love a religion that teaches freedom, equality and brotherhood.”

2. “I measure the progress of society by the extent to which women have progressed.”

3. “Those who forget history cannot make history.”

4. “Be educated, organized and enthusiastic.” –

5. “Religion is for man and man is not for religion.”

6. “Man is mortal, so are thoughts mortal. An idea must be propagated, such as watering a tree, otherwise both wither and die.”

7. “A great man is different from a distinguished man because he is ready to be a servant of society.”

8. “Equality may be a fantasy, but it must still be accepted as a governing principle.”

9. “The development of intelligence should be the ultimate goal of human existence.”

