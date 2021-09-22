Bhind Big News: Bhind Big News: Gwalior Lokayukta Bhind Health Department catches Babu while taking bribe

Highlights The Gwalior Lokayukta team carried out a major operation in Bhind

The Lokayukta team caught Babu of the health department taking bribe

He was taking a bribe of Rs 4,000 from the clinic operator

The Lokayukta team arrested Babu

Bhind

Despite the Chief Minister’s warning, corrupt officials and employees in Madhya Pradesh do not shy away from their actions. A team of Gwalior Lokayukta has nabbed Babu, a health worker in Bhind, while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000. The man was taking bribe from the doctor running the clinic.

In fact, according to sources, Babu Ajendra of the health department had demanded a bribe of Rs 6,000 after reaching the clinic of Shailendra Singh, who runs an acupuncture clinic called Maa Bhadrakali in Mau area. Shailendra said that Babu said that if you don’t pay the bribe of Rs 6,000, your clinic will be sealed. Shailendra paid a bribe of ₹ 2000 to Babu. After this, before paying a bribe of Rs 4,000, Shailendra reached the Gwalior Lokayukta and told the whole story.

A team of Gwalior Lokayukta systematically sent Shailendra to pay a bribe of Rs 4,000. On Wednesday, Shailendra Hospital took a bribe of Rs 4,000 and reached the official residence of Babu Ajendra in the premises of the district hospital. As soon as Shailendra paid ₹ 4000 as bribe, the Lokayukta team caught Babu Ajendra and took action against him.

Three days ago, the Chief Minister had said in his meeting that we will not let go of corrupt officials. After this, an officer was caught taking bribe in Damoh. Now, a health department employee has been arrested in Bhind.