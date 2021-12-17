Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan talks about his acting journey on The Kapil Sharma Show. Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan reveals his acting journey on The Kapil Sharma Show

Entertainment

Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan talks about his acting journey on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Popular actor Ravi Kishan, along with being seen as a romantic hero, has also done many such roles where he had to go on the dark side. Seen as a villain or anti-hero in ‘Whistleblower’, the actor revealed on Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show why he said yes to becoming a villain for the series.

Along with co-stars Sachin Khedekar, Sonali Kulkarni, Ankita Sharma and Ashish Verma arrived on the sets of the show to promote their new series ‘Whistleblower’. Ravi Kishan reveals why he was okay to be the villain of the series. Ravi Kishan said that the first time I was shocked, why me? Why choose me? So our director Manoj Pillai explained to me that the character is very beautiful and only you can pull it off.

The character has a gentle personality, has a palatial house, and has a journey of its own. Then I realized that I have done different types of characters, I mean countless films, I have done 630 films so far! Ravi Kishan also told that you understand my journey, nor did I have any godfather, no one to take care of me.

There was no one to see me, listen to me or even ask me. Yet when you get the love of the entire country, whatever industry I entered, I have been showered with a lot of love. I have spoken in Telugu, Bhojpuri, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, countless different languages ​​and wherever I went, I found love, be it television. I count myself among the blessed ones.

Bhojpuri icon Ravi Kishan talks about his negative role in, ‘Whistleblower’ and his prolific acting journey on The Kapil Sharma Show

Story first published: Friday, December 17, 2021, 16:46 [IST]

