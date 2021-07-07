Bhojpuri Actor Ritesh Pandey showed his dominance, said, ‘Aaj Jail Hoi Kal Bel Hoi’ | Ritesh Pandey showed his arrogance, said – ‘Aaj Jail Hoi Kalh Bel Hoi’

New Delhi: Bhojpuri cinema’s famous actor and singer Ritesh Pandey told people in his timid style that ‘Aaj Jail Hoi Kalh Bel Hoi’ (Aaj Jail Hoi Kal Bel Hoi). After this, Ritesh again said in his special style that ‘Weapons are kept only for the sake of hobby, Babu for the rest of the fear’. Actually, this whole matter is not ‘real’ but ‘reel life’.

Millions of views

Ritesh Pandey’s new song ‘Aaj Jail Hoi Kalh Bel Hoi’ has been released on the official YouTube channel of Worldwide Records, which is going viral as soon as it is released. Millions of people have watched the song on YouTube within a few hours of its release.

Riteish’s style is winning hearts

The first look of this video song became viral as soon as it was out on social media. In this song, Ritesh Pandey is seen in the look of a domineering person. A glimpse of gun, bullet, police car, several miscreants with weapons in their hands and a woman policeman is visible on the poster.

Pallavi Giri Lagi Singham

Ritesh Pandey has set a goal to bring Bhojpuri folk songs beyond obscenity, which he has been implementing for some time now. In this song, Pallavi Giri is seen with Ritesh Pandey. She is looking ‘Lady Singham’ in the song while Ritesh Pandey’s look is quite serious.

Ritesh himself sang the song

This song is sung by Ritesh Pandey himself while it is written by Manji Meet. Music composed by Ashish Verma. The director of the song is Ravi Pandit, choreographer Hrithik Ara, editor Deepak Pandit, arranger Badal Khan.

