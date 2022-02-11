Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey danced on song Kachha Badam video made splash on the internet

Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey has recently shared her latest video. In this video, she is seen dancing on the song ‘Kachha Badam’.

Apart from Bhojpuri films, actress Amrapali Dubey is also known for Hindi serials. Along with this, he is also very popular on social media. The actress is often seen sharing her photos and videos on social media. Meanwhile, he has shared another of his latest video. In this video, Amrapali can be seen doing a tremendous dance on the trending song ‘Kachha Badam’ these days.

Amrapali has shared this video on her Instagram handle. The song ‘Kachcha Badam’ is very much in trend on social media at this time and celebs are constantly making reels on it and are seen dancing. At the same time, Amrapali has also danced fiercely on this song.

In this video shared by the actress, it can be seen that she is dancing vigorously wearing a purple color saree. Choreographer MK Gupta Joy is also seen dancing with her in this video.

The dance steps of both of them are also looking great in this video and the synergy of both of them in dance also looks tremendous. The special thing about this video is that Amrapali Dubey has also tagged Dinesh Lal Yadav i.e. Nirhua with it. Seeing this, it seems that she is challenging the actor for this song dance.

This video of Amrapali Dubey is being well-liked by her fans. Seeing his dance, fans are praising him by commenting fiercely. One fan has written ‘So cute’, while the other has written ‘Kya baat hai meme very wonderful’. With this, more than 74 thousand likes have come on his video so far.

Even before this, the queen of Bhojpuri industry, Amrapali Dubey, shared the video while dancing to the song ‘Godi Mein Sutake’. This video of him also became very viral on social media. This video was also well liked by the fans. The actress is very active on social media and keeps on bringing such dance videos to the fans these days.