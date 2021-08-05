Bhojpuri Actress Amrapali Dubey gave a funny reply when asked- Habituated of doing films with Nirhua trouble with other heroes? There is a habit of films with Nirhua, there is a problem with other heroes? Amrapali Dubey replied in a funny way

in bhojpuri film industry amrapali dubey And Dinesh Lal Yadav, ‘Nirhua’ pair is a superhit. This pair’s debut film Nirhua Hindustani And till now both have worked together in more than 30 films. Amrapali Dubey and Nirhua’s films are also very much liked by the audience. Amrapali appears in few films with other Bhojpuri actors like Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal.

In such a situation, when he was asked whether he had any problem in working with other actors, he replied in a very funny way. In an interview to the Desi Bharat media platform, Amrapali Dubey said that actors have trouble working with her.

He was asked the question, ‘You do not have any problem or problem because most of you have become used to working with Nirahua, is it difficult to work with any other hero?’

Amrapali replied, ‘I never have trouble, hero people have. They become aware that they do not know whether it will not be uncomfortable with us in shooting, she does it with Dinesh ji. Those people are upset, not me. I have been acting since I was 13-14 years old, what will I be worried about.

She further said, ‘I go, just say action, I do my work, say cut, work is over. I don’t get upset, I sit and have fun with everyone on the sets throughout the day. Meanwhile, Amrapali told that nirhua Do not look into the eyes of the heroine. When she was doing her first film with Nirhua, when there was a romantic scene, Nirahua used to steal her eyes. He looked in the middle of the forehead instead of the eyes.

Nirhua does his work with such passion that there is no room for mistake. but from their greater perfection Amrapali Dubey sometimes gets upset. Once Amrapali had told, ‘Whatever work they do, they go to the bottom of it. Sometimes I get upset with them. If I say that a mistake has been made, then leave it, but Dinesh ji rectifies that thing and leaves it. Sometimes they irritate too.





