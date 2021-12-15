Bhojpuri actress amrapali dubey pani pani song video viral. Bhojpuri Actress Amrapali Dubey Pani Pani Song Video Viral

A latest video of Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey is going viral. Where Amrapali Dubey is seen dancing in the video on Pani-Pani Song. In this video Amrapali Dubey has recently shared a new video on the song Pani-Pani along with her new song video. In this video, Amrapali Dubey has made such a dance on the song Pani-Pani, which is looking very hot and sexy. Fans are going crazy over Amrapali Dubey’s desi thumka.

Let us tell you that a few days ago, the song of Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh is becoming increasingly viral on social media. This song by Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh has been viewed more than 26 million times. This yet superhit song of Bhojpuri cinema has become Pani Pani. Amrapali Dubey has shared a video of herself in a desi look with a white dress on social media account.

Sharing this video, the actress wrote in the caption on her Instagram account that what a great voice. I like this more than the original. Amrapali Dubey has also tagged Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh with this video. Amrapali Dubey is also wearing a white colored lehenga in this video.

Amrapali Dubey is wearing a choli where she is creating havoc with her look. This video of Amrapali Dubey has been viewed more than 65 thousand times. Amrapali Dubey has shared a heart emoji on this video. Talking about Ka, Amrapali Dubey’s upcoming films will be seen in Doli Saj Ke Rakhna, Fasal and Aai Milan Ki Raat. Amrapali Dubey is given a fee of lakhs for every film. Amrapali Dubey is the highest-paid actress of Bhojpuri cinema.

