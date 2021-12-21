Bhojpuri actress amrapali dubey sexy bikini Video bold expressions with hot figure viral. Bhojpuri Actress Amrapali Dubey Sexy Bikini Video

amrapali dubey sexy photo

Amrapali Dubey, 34, has been the highest-paid actress in the Bhojpuri industry. Let us tell you that Amrapali Dubey charges lakhs for every video. Even Amrapali Dubey earns crores for the entire film. Amrapali Dubey made her debut in the year 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani.

Amrapali Dubey’s pairing with Nirhua has proved to be the biggest hit on the screen. The friendship between Nirhua and Amrapali Dubey has been very deep. Both keep sharing some posts and pictures for each other on Instagram. By the way, let us also tell you that Amrapali Dubey’s father wanted to see her become a doctor.

But Amrapali Dubey chose her career as acting. Amrapali has dominated her career continuously for the last three years. Talking about Amrapali Dubey’s superhit films, she has been a part of many superhit films like Nirahua Rickshawala, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Sipahi, Ram Lakhan.