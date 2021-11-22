Bhojpuri actress and singer Akshara singh sexy dance video on aao huzoor tumko. Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Sekly Dance Aao Huzoor Song Watch Video

Glamorous look of Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh recently shared a video on Instagram. In this video, she is showing her performance on the song of Kareena Kapoor’s mother Babita Kapoor. Akshara Singh’s style in a green dress and the bankgrout of Aao Huzoor Tumko Song from above adds to her beauty. Akshara Singh is also wearing matching ear rings and jewelery with this green colored dress.

Akshara Singh has 3.7 million followers on Instagram

Seeing this performance on Akshara Singh’s Bollywood song, the fans are not holding back from praising her look. Akshara Singh is most viewed on Instagram along with Bhojpuri cinema. Akshara Singh has 3.7 million followers on Instagram.

Akshara Singh’s world on Instagram

Akshara Singh posts many videos related to her profession and personal life on her Instagram story every day, as well as talking live with the fans. Akshara Singh is the most active actress. Akshara Singh posts a lot of funny videos with her parents too.

Akshara Singh will enter Bigg Boss 15?

According to media reports, Akshara Singh was given the highest fee for every week even for Bigg Boss OTT. According to the report, Akshara Singh was given a fee of 4 to 5 lakhs for Big Boss OTT every week. Which has been the highest compared to the rest of the contestants. Even because of being domineering, Akshara Singh’s fans have demanded to bring her many times in Bigg Boss 15.