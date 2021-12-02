Bhojpuri Actress kajal Raghwani share her hot video on Kareena Kapoor Khan song. Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghavani shared hot video on Instagram

Video of Kajal Raghavani

On the other hand, Kajal Raghavani gets a fee of eight to 10 lakhs for a music video and film. It would be surprising to know that Kajal Raghavani started acting at the age of 11. Before Bhojpuri films, Kajal Raghavani has worked in Marathi and Gujarati films. According to media reports, Kajal Raghavani has worked in 50 Gujarati films.

Kajal Raghavani with Khesari

But the popular and stardom Kajal Raghavani has got only from Bhojpuri cinema. The pair of Kajal Raghavani is most liked only with Khesari Lal Yadav. Recently Kajal Raghavani and Khesari Lal Yadav’s song Hothwa Chum Le was released. More than 2 crore people have seen this song so far. A few days ago the news of a dispute between Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal also came to the fore.

bhojpuri actress kajal raghwani

It was also reported that Kajal Raghavani, while talking to a website, had said that Khesari said from a forum that I am a fraud. The pair of us will not be seen together on screen. It seems that the pair of Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghavani is back again for the lovers of Bhojpuri cinema.