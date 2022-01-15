Bhojpuri actress Monalisa and Rani chatterjee sexy latest photo video on pushpa film item song. Bhojpuri actress Monalisa rani chatterjee sexy latest photo video pushpa film item song

sexy photo of monalisa

Allow us to inform you that seeing this model of Monalisa, additionally, you will be satisfied, the best way she carries herself in this sort of gown. Monalisa additionally makes reel movies on many songs along with her husband Vikrant which she shares on her Instagram.

Rani Chatterjee, the queen of Bhojpuri cinema

Aside from Monalisa, Rani Chatterjee, the queen of Bhojpuri cinema, has additionally set the web on hearth. The place Rani Chatterjee is seen leaning on the song of Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa. Pushpa is seen dancing to the song O Antava of the film.

rani chatterjee dance

Rani Chatterjee has shared its video on her Instagram. This item song in Pushpa has been achieved by Samantha. Followers are sharing coronary heart and hearth emoji after watching Rani Chatterjee’s dance efficiency. Rani Chatterjee posted an image of herself in a black gown a couple of days in the past, from which nobody might take her eyes off. Rani Chatterjee has proven her great dance strikes for this song.

monalisa sexy model

Remind that the recognition of Monalisa has elevated during the last 3 years. 4.5 million folks observe Monalisa on Instagram. Rani Chatterjee is adopted by 1.5 million folks. Rani Chatterjee and Monalisa are thought-about to be one of many highest-paid actresses of Bhojpuri cinema.