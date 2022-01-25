bhojpuri actress monalisa bikini maldives vacation photo viral with husband vikrannt. bhojpuri actress monalisa bikini maldives vacation photo viral with husband vikrant

monalisa hot photo

Earlier, Monalisa has shared pictures of her desi look in saree. On which Monalisa’s husband Vikrant Singh has shared a heart emoji. Monalisa has shared 7 pictures together showing her style with saree. Well this isn’t the first time.

Monalisa keeps sharing many pictures of her personal life with fans. Monalisa is also rapidly increasing her followers due to these pictures and dance videos. Monalisa is followed by 4.9 million people on Instagram.

The way Monalisa keeps her personal life like an open book, similarly Monalisa married Vikrant Singh in Bigg Boss house. After dating Vikrant Singh for many years, when the makers of the Big Boss show proposed marriage to Monalisa and Vikrant, both of them agreed to it.

The marriage of both became memorable. The biggest feature of Monalisa is that every time Monalisa’s look, whether it is desi or foreign, is covered on the internet. Monalisa does not hold back from giving many types of sexy poses.