Bhojpuri Actress Monalisa Sexy Black saree Photo viral on looks in black sari of Internet Kbhojpuri actress Monalisa is happening on the Internet rapid viral

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is once again causing havoc in the photo of her latest saree look. This style of Monalisa is being liked a lot on the internet. Monalisa has posted this latest look of hers on Instagram which is being seen fast. Monalisa will soon be seen in the TV show Smart Jodi with her husband Vikrant Singh.

Monalisa’s show will start from the end of this month. Here Monalisa will once again be seen romancing Vikrant. Monalisa also keeps sharing many videos and photos with her husband on Instagram.

Like every time, this time too Monalisa’s sexy black complexion is dominating her. At the age of 39, the glamor of Monalisa has kept the fans of Bhojpuri industry in her grip.

