Bhojpuri actress monalisa sexy Christmas special photo video viral on internet. Bhojpuri actress Monalisa’s sexy Christmas special photo and video goes viral on the internet

monalisa hot photo

The biggest feature of Monalisa is that every color of Monalisa from saree to short dress captures the hearts of the fans. This time too Monalisa is seen showing her toned figure in this dress.

Photos of Monalisa

Monalisa is an actress who does not only have access to TV or Bhojpuri film industry, but she keeps showing her flair in the South film industry as well.

4.9 million people follow Monalisa on Instagram

Recently, Monalisa has shared a video on her Instagram where she is showing tremendous flair on Katrina Kaif’s song Kamali. Monalisa is not holding back from convincing you here too with a yellow flower print dress. Let us tell you that 4.9 million people follow Monalisa on Instagram. From this you can guess the popularity of Monalisa.

monalisa hot pictures

Hot pictures of Monalisa, who has become a glamorous TV actress from Bhojpuri actress, are becoming increasingly viral on the internet. Monalisa has once again set fire with glamorous pictures. This time Monalisa is showing her color in a blue high slit dress. Let us also show you this most glamor look and style of Monalisa which has been shadowed.