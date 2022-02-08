Bhojpuri Actress monalisa sexy short skirt and desi sari photoshoot video viral. Bhojpuri Actress monalisa sexy short skirt from desi sari photoshoot viral

sexy pictures of monalisa

In another picture, Monalisa is celebrating Rose Day with her husband Vikrant, starting Valentine’s Day. At the same time, once again Monalisa is seen in her old style with saree in desi colors. There is no hesitation in saying that every style of Monalisa from saree to dress is unique.

Monalisa shares many photos on Instagram but her bikini pictures have been liked the most. Monalisa shared a picture of her special vacation with husband Vikrant a few days ago. Monalisa has also taken great care of her fitness continuously for the last few years.

Monalisa had distanced herself from the Bhojpuri industry when she became a part of Bigg Boss. Monalisa’s focus is constantly on Hindi TV shows. In the TV show Nazar, Monalisa surprised everyone with the role of a witch in a negative character.

Monalisa’s earnings are also very high. Monalisa charges around 40 to 50 thousand for an episode. Monalisa married Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajput in the year 2017 in the Bigg Boss house itself.