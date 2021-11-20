Bhojpuri Actress Monalisa share her bikini to night dress look. Bhojpuri actress Monalisa shared her look from bikini to nude dress

Monalisa in blue bikini

The reason for this special vacation of Monalisa is also that she had gone to Goa for the wedding of her special friend Pooja Banerjee. In such a situation, Monalisa is seen showing her figure in many pictures. A picture of poolside has also been shared by Monalisa on her Instagram.

monalisa hot photo

In this picture, Monalisa has given many poses while wearing a bikini while standing near the pool. Fans are liking this style of Monalisa in blue bikini. Till now this picture has got millions of likes. Let us tell you that one of the credits for the popularity of Monalisa in Big Boss goes to this fact.

Monalisa and Vikrant get married in Big Boss

In this show, Monalisa married Vikrant Singh Rajput in January 2017. This year, Monalisa and Vikrant have completed four years of marriage. Monalisa’s friendship with Manu Punjabi deepened in Bigg Boss.

Monalisa’s magic in Bhojpuri industry

After this Vikrant Singh Rajput took entry in the show and then both of them got married in the show itself. Monalisa is a big name of Bhojpuri industry. Till now many of his old videos are trending on YouTube. Let us also inform that Monalisa has also worked with Suniel Shetty and Ajay Devgan in the film Blackmail. This has been Monalisa’s debut Hindi film.