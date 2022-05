Bhojpuri Actress Monalisa short skirt bikini beach look viral. bhojpuri actress monalisa short skirt bikini beach look viral on internet

Monalisa’s boldest style

Monalisa has raised the heat of summer more than before due to her hot and bold style. This time too Monalisa has shared some pictures of her latest photoshoot on Instagram.

Monalisa in a fun filled style on the beach

In this picture, Monalisa is seen in a very fun-filled style on the beach. Monalisa is wearing a black bralette and pink check short skirt.

monalisa hot look

Monalisa has added to her look with a hat. Monalisa has covered this look with light makeup. Which is completely visible in the light shade. Monalisa has kept her hair open with earrings.

monalisa hot photo

Monalisa is seen showing her toned figure in this dress. In real life too, Monalisa has been trolled for being more bold on social media. Initially, he had to face a lot of problems due to not knowing English.