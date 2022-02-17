Bhojpuri actress monalisa,rani chatterjee and akshara singh latest photo video viral. bhojpuri actress monalisa rani chatterjee and akshara singh sexy latest photo video viral

sexy photo of monalisa

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa keeps sharing videos with her husband as well. In terms of earnings, Monalisa charges a fee of 80 thousand to 1 lakh for doing an episode on a TV show. Monalisa is followed by 4.9 million followers. A big reason for this is her sexy photos. You will be able to see this sizzling look of Monalisa.

Rani Chatterjee in black dress

After Monalisa, Bhojpuri queen talks about Rani Chatterjee. Rani has also uploaded pictures from her latest photoshoot on Instagram where she is posing in a black dress with glasses. Monalisa is wreaking havoc with this party dress.

Photos of Rani Chatterjee

Fans are sharing fire and heart emojis on this style of Rani Chatterjee. Rani has posted three of her pictures with this style. In black dress, she is looking completely Bhojpuri cracker.

Glamorous look of Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh has also given a glimpse of her new photoshoot with a black blazer. Akshara Singh has continuously worked on her weight in the past and once again Akshara Singh is seen in the old glamorous style.

Akshara Singh dominates the internet

Akshara Singh is dominating the internet these days with her music videos. Many of his Bhojpuri single videos have surfaced back to back, which are completely covered on YouTube. Let us tell you that Akshara Singh earns lakhs in a month.