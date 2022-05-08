Bhojpuri Actress Namrita Malla sexy desi photoshoot video viral on Internet

Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla’s latest photoshoot is doing the rounds on the internet. Namrata Malla has got her photoshoot done in desi style. This is not the first time for Namrata Malla that she has dominated the internet. Even before this, she has been wreaking havoc with her style and bold look many times.

Namrata Malla is also known as the bikini girl of Bhojpuri world. Namrata Malla’s photo in bikini photo has been the most viewed on the internet. Namrata Malla’s video on Khesari Lal Yadav’s song Do Ghunt has also been well-liked. If you see Namrata Malla’s Instagram, you will find that she has shared most of her pictures in bikini look there.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

#Bhojpuri #Actress #Namrita #Malla #sexy #desi #photoshoot #video #viral #Internet