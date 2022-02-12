Bhojpuri actress nidhi jha engagement photo with boyfriend yash kumar read love story. Bhojpuri actress nidhi jha engagement photo with boyfriend Yash know love story

Nidhi Jha and Yash are dating each other for a long time

Where Nidhi and Yash seem very happy with each other. Let us tell you that Nidhi Jha and Yash are dating each other for a long time. Last year itself, Yash expressed his love for her by sharing his picture with Nidhi Jha.

Yash said Nidhi is my true love

Yash shared his lovely picture with Nidhi and wrote that you showed me what true love is. I never want to lose you You are the sunshine of my life Nikku. Significantly, Nidhi and Yash are dating each other for 3 years.

Nidhi wrote a love note

On Yash’s birthday on 12 February 2022, Nidhi Jha has expressed her love by posting an engagement picture. Nijhi Jha wrote in the caption with the picture that Happy Birthday Fiance. Friendship of 5 years. Relationship of 3 years and now as a partner.

my future husband

you’re my all. this is true. I never forget the funny things we did together. The wonderful time we spent together. You are my forever heart and that will never change. Thank you for being a part of my life and making it worth it. Happy Birthday to my future husband. Let us tell you that Yash has been married before.