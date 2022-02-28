Bhojpuri actress Nidhi Jha sexy dance video on Madhuri Dixit song choli ke peeche viral. Bhojpuri actress Nidhi Jha sexy dance video on Madhuri Dixit song choli ke peeche viral

nidhi jha dance video

In this film, fans will be seen with this look. This film is very special for Nidhi Jha because her fiancé Yash Kumar will also be seen in it. After the engagement, the pair of both is constantly dominated among the fans of Bhojpuri industry.

The shooting of the film has started recently. Its trailer will also be released soon. Nidhi Jha is followed by 1.2 million people on Instagram. Nidhi brings many interesting videos on Instagram for the fans. Her first film in Bollywood was in the year 2016 with the film Gadar.

Nidhi has introduced herself in nose piercing with ghagra-choli to give a new color to this song. Sharing this video, Nidhi Jha wrote in the caption that Meet Inspector Dhakad Singh Chhabili. Let us inform that Nidhi Jha’s next film is Inspector Dhakad Singh.

UP, Bihar’s top actress Nidhi Jha

According to media reports, Nidhi Jha earns between 25 to 30 lakhs with a film. She also charges 10 to 15 lakhs for music videos. Nidhi Jha is counted among the top actresses of Bihar, UP. Nidhi Jha is very active on social media like the rest of Bhojpuri actresses. One of the reasons for her being a hit in Bhojpuri cinema is that she sings along with acting.