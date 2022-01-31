Bhojpuri actress Nidhi Jha sexy photo shoot video viral on internet with bold look. bhojpuri actress nidhi jha sexy bold photoshoot video viral on internet

bhojpuri most popular nidhi jha in the world

Although Nidhi Jha started her career first with the world of Hindi TV shows. But her magic could not work among the Hindi audience. Bhojpuri went towards the world with Manzil Nidhi Jha. Currently, Nidhi Jha is counted as the most popular actress in the Bhojpuri world.

Most popular in Bihar and UP

She is one of the most favorite actress of Bihar and UP. The popularity of Nidhi Jha is that she is called by the name of Lulia in UP-Bihar. Nidhi Jha is followed by 1.2 million people on Instagram. , In the list of most viral actresses of Bhojpuri cinema, Nidhi Jha’s song and dance videos are most liked.

Glamorous photo of Nidhi Jha

Nidhi Jha’s first film was Gadar in the year 2016. Nidhi Jha has worked in TV shows Adalat, Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India. Nidhi Jha remains very active on social media among the rest of Bhojpuri actresses.

No reply from Nidhi Jha

There is no answer for Nidhi Jha in dancing, acting as well as singing. In personal life, Nidhi Jha is in a relationship with Bhojpuri film actor Yash Kumar. Nidhi also brings many interesting videos on Instagram for the fans.