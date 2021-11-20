bhojpuri actress Nidhi Jha sexy video with bold expressions will drag your attention

Nidhi Jha’s work in the movie Gadar in 2016

His first film in Bollywood was in the year 2016 with the film Gadar. Nidhi Jha tried her best to establish her footing in Hindi TV shows. Bhojpuri cinema has brought stardom for Nidhi Jha. She is counted among the top actresses of Bihar, UP.

Work in Adalat, Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India

But Nidhi Jha did only TV shows like Adalat, Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India in the name of TV shows. which did not work for them. This is the reason why Nidhi Jha decided to follow the path of Bhojpuri cinema which worked for her.

Nidhi Jha’s style

Nidhi Jha is very active on social media like other Bhojpuri actresses. One of the reasons for her being a hit in Bhojpuri cinema is that she sings along with acting.

Nidhi Jha’s romance with this star

According to media reports, Nidhi Jha is dating Bhojpuri cinema star Yash Kumar. Nidhi Jha herself, while stating this news as fixed, wrote that with all my heart I promise to love you always with all my soul.