Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee joined Congress, film journey has been interesting

Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee has joined the Congress party. He has given this information through his Instagram.

At present, electioneering is going on in many states of the country. For which all the political parties are busy in their preparations. Electoral stirring has increased in Uttar Pradesh, famous for its politics. Many stars are trying to try their hand in politics. Meanwhile, the name of Bhojpuri industry’s famous actress Rani Chatterjee has also joined the Congress. The actress has recently joined the Congress party.

Information on social media: Let us tell you that Rani is very active on social media. He also gave information about the beginning of his political journey through social media. Rani Chatterjee has shared her picture with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on her Instagram. In which he wrote, “Another girl is ready to fight. I am starting a new chapter by being associated with Priyanka ji’s campaign Ladki Hoon Lad Sakthi Hoon. Today met Priyanka Gandhi ji in Delhi along with my friend Suraj Singh Thakur, youth leader of Mumbai Congress.

After this news, people have started commenting on the post of the actress. While on one hand her fans are congratulating her, some people started trolling the actress. Someone wrote, ‘Rided in the sinking boat.’ So someone has been writing, ‘Be prepared to lose very badly.’

Let us tell you that Rani Chatterjee is the actress of Bhojpuri films, who has worked with the biggest actors. Rani has also worked with BJP MP Ravi Kishan who is also an actor. Along with this Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh, Nirhua are also part of BJP.

Rani Chatterjee’s real name is Shabiha Sheikh. He started his career in the year 2003 with Bhojpuri family drama ‘Sasura Bada Paisawala’. In which Manoj Tiwari was with him. Recently, the actress has shot the film ‘Mera Pati Mera Devta Hai’. She will be seen opposite Bihari boy Prem Singh in this film. Let us tell you that along with this, Rani is also going to appear on the TV show soon.