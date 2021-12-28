Bhojpuri Actress Rani chatterjee sexy bold short dress photoshoot viral on internet. Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee sexy bold photoshoot viral

Photos of Rani Chatterjee

The budding superstar of Bhojpuri industry, who started her career with a blockbuster film Sasura Bada Paisawala, never looked back on those odds after giving back to back hits to her audience. Rani Chatterjee, who won millions of hearts with her sultry dance moves and amazing performances in pictures, is best known for films like Sita, Devra Bada Satavela and Rani No 786.

At the same time, in the coming days, Rani Chatterjee remains in the discussion about her upcoming project Bhabhi Maa. Recently, Rani Chatterjee also shared pictures of many of her saree looks with Christmas, where Rani Chatterjee is also seen showing her figure.

Rani Chatterjee’s name among the highest earning actresses

Talking about the earnings of Rani Chatterjee, she collects lakhs of fees behind a film. Rani Chatterjee’s name is included in Bhojpuri cinema’s highest-paid actresses. Rani Chatterjee has also received offers for Big Boss many times.

Rani Chatterjee called for Bigg Boss 15

This time Rani Chatterjee herself was called for Bigg Boss 15, but Rani Chatterjee refused saying that she has other important projects and she was being paid very low fees to appear in the show. For the time being let’s show you this sexy video and pictures of Rani Chatterjee.