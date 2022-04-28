Bhojpuri MMS leak scandal singer Shilpi Raj talk about her viral video. Bhojpuri MMS leak scandal singer Shilpi Raj talks about her viral video

Shilpi Raj said she is not me

Shilpi Raj has further said that people are taking my name after watching this video. But I am wondering who is the girl who is seen in this video after all. This is a complete conspiracy to defame me.

Shilpi said court case

Shilpi Raj further said that whenever anyone moves ahead in the industry, people start saying such things to stop his success. Shilpi Raj has also revealed that after this video went viral, she has also filed a case in the court.

My family is upset – Shilpi Raj

Revealing the grief of her family, Shilpi Raj said that my family and my brother were very upset after watching this video. Then I explained the whole thing to my family and brother.

aspire to be in bollywood

Expressing her desire, Shilpi Raj said that I am getting good work in Bhojpuri industry. Now I want to go to Bollywood and make my debut there. My dream is to sing a song for Bollywood.