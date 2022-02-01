Bhojpuri movies box office report highest grossing movies Khesari lal,nirahua and ravi kishan.Bhojpuri movies box office report highest grossing movies Khesari lal,nirahua and ravi kishan

Pandit ji told when did the marriage happen?

Ravi Kishan has been the biggest among the superstars of Bhojpuri world. Ravi Kishan and Nagma’s film Pandit Ji Bailey Biyah Kab Hoi became a Bhojpuri superhit film released in the year 2005. According to media reports, the film made a total of close to 12 crores.

Nirhua Hindustani

Dinesh Lal Yadav earned several crores by making his pairing with Amrapali Dubey in the film Nirhua Hindustani. Comedy – action and romance full of spices, the film earned 14 crores in the year 2014.

apply mehndi

Khesari Lal Yadav has just made his presence felt in the Bhojpuri industry. In the year 2017, Khesari Lal Yadav’s film Mehndi Laga Ke Rakna proved to be a bumper hit. According to the report, Kajal Radhwani and Khesari Lal Yadav Jodi has earned a strong amount of 14 crores.

crack fighter

The multistarrer film Crack Fighter was also very much liked by the audience of Bhojpuri films. Crack Fighter is a multistarrer movie. The film with Crack Fighter Pawan Singh, Sanchita Banerjee, Nidhi Jha and Chandni Singh has earned the most for its action. The film has earned the highest collection of 17 crores.

border

The audience also gave a lot of love to Dinesh Lal Yadav i.e. Nirhua and Amrapali Dubey’s border film filled with country love. Nirhua’s style of patriotism in this film has earned the highest amount of 19 crores.

