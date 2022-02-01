Bhojpuri movies box office report highest grossing movies Khesari lal,nirahua and ravi kishan.Bhojpuri movies box office report highest grossing movies Khesari lal,nirahua and ravi kishan
Pandit ji told when did the marriage happen?
Ravi Kishan has been the biggest among the superstars of Bhojpuri world. Ravi Kishan and Nagma’s film Pandit Ji Bailey Biyah Kab Hoi became a Bhojpuri superhit film released in the year 2005. According to media reports, the film made a total of close to 12 crores.
Nirhua Hindustani
Dinesh Lal Yadav earned several crores by making his pairing with Amrapali Dubey in the film Nirhua Hindustani. Comedy – action and romance full of spices, the film earned 14 crores in the year 2014.
apply mehndi
Khesari Lal Yadav has just made his presence felt in the Bhojpuri industry. In the year 2017, Khesari Lal Yadav’s film Mehndi Laga Ke Rakna proved to be a bumper hit. According to the report, Kajal Radhwani and Khesari Lal Yadav Jodi has earned a strong amount of 14 crores.
crack fighter
The multistarrer film Crack Fighter was also very much liked by the audience of Bhojpuri films. Crack Fighter is a multistarrer movie. The film with Crack Fighter Pawan Singh, Sanchita Banerjee, Nidhi Jha and Chandni Singh has earned the most for its action. The film has earned the highest collection of 17 crores.
border
The audience also gave a lot of love to Dinesh Lal Yadav i.e. Nirhua and Amrapali Dubey’s border film filled with country love. Nirhua’s style of patriotism in this film has earned the highest amount of 19 crores.
Ganges
This big star film of Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Nagma, Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan and Gulshan Grover has been the most liked in the year 2006. Proving to be the biggest hit, the film Ganga earned close to 35 crores.
father-in-law big money
Manoj Tiwari ruled the Bhojpuri industry before entering politics. Manoj Tiwari’s film Sasura Bada Paisa Wala, released in the year 2004, earned a lot. Manoj Tiwari’s film with Rani Chatterjee got the most love from Bhojpuri audience. The film earned a bumper of 36 crores, becoming the highest grossing film of Bhojpuri industry.
