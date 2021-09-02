bhojpuri ott platform: Bhojpuri Audience: On the OTT platform, the audience will get to see a lot of entertainment.

The worldwide record that has created panic in the music industry will soon make a new debut, under which this year the company will turn to the increasingly popular OTT platform in recent times. That is, World Wide Records will soon launch an OTT platform in collaboration with an international partner. However, the name of this OTT platform has not been revealed yet.

Worldwide Records has a good grasp of regional languages ​​and the company has millions of fans. In such a scenario, after the news of the launch of the OTT platform by Worldwide Records, people got excited, the name has not been revealed yet, but whatever the name, the audience will get to see a lot of entertainment on this OTT platform.



Regarding this, Ratnakar Kumar, Managing Director, Worldwide Records, said, “We will soon be launching an international collaboration, under which we will launch an OTT platform. In this we will present special films, songs and web series in regional languages ​​like Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Haryanvi, Marathi and Gujarati. The company has its own library of movies and songs, in which you will find every aspect of entertainment. The company is producing films and albums.

He said he will continue to make films and songs and music with good content. Our new OTT platform will be launched soon. And users who use it will be able to access any special content issued by it.