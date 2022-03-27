Bhojpuri Seeing Monalisa sizzling avatar on the side of the pool fans started making such comments- Monalisa seeing sizzling avatar on the side of the pool, fans started making such comments; read

Famous Bhojpuri actress Monalisa does not need any introduction. Through her acting and performance, she has made a special identity in the Hindi TV industry.

Monalisa has established a good identity in the industry on the basis of her hard work. Popular actress Monalisa shares her pictures on social media every day and steals the hearts of her fans. Every day she makes a place in the hearts of her fans by posting some different pictures.

Monalisa sari or bikini carries every look in a very unique way. That’s why she never lets go of an opportunity that leaves her fans disappointed. People all over the country go crazy for a glimpse of Monalisa.

Monalisa shared a picture on her social media account, which went viral within a few hours. Monalisa looks very sizzling in her Instagram account share picture.

In the picture shared by Monalisa, she is seen wearing a blue bikini. One is the beauty of the ocean, the natural beauty of Monalisa from above. While sharing this picture of her, Monalisa writes that take me back. After this, the love inside his fans started rising. Let us tell you that in the picture, Monalisa is sitting near the swimming pool in a blue bikini.

It has become very difficult for the fans to take their eyes off these pictures of Bhojpuri actress. In just a few hours of posting the picture, thousands of likes have come on the photo, while some fans are writing that Bollywood is calling you. So someone wrote that I love you very much ma’am. Apart from this, many users have also sent heart emoji.

In such a situation, Monalisa, tired due to her busy schedule, was seen spending a comfortable day in Maldives, but let us tell you that she has shared old pictures of her Maldives with fans, and wrote on her Insta caption that – Take me back…

Talking about Monalisa’s work front, apart from Bhojpuri films, these days Monalisa is seen rocking the Star Plus show Smart Jodi with husband Vikrant. In this show, both of them are competing with many famous couples.