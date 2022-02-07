Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan paid such tribute on the death of Lata Mangeshkar, video! Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan paid tribute to the death of Lata Mangeshkar

Bhojpuri Movies oi-Salman Khan

6th February was the day when the whole country and Bollywood was sad, our voice nightingale Lata Mangeshkar left everyone. Yes, this news hurt everyone and there was a flood of sadness on social media. From stars to common man were paying tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, people said that this is the end of an era. In such a situation, a video of Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan has also surfaced, which he has posted recently.

Disha Patani hit back at the trollers, people make lewd comments on bold pictures!

Ravi Kishan has shared a video expressing grief on the death of Lata Mangeshkar and said that .. “Swara Nightingale, ‘Bharat Ratna’ Respected Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise is extremely sad and an irreparable loss to the art world.

Praying to Mahadev to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to the bereaved family members and their numerous admirers to bear this loss. Om Shanti!” This video of her is going viral very fast and people are sharing it.

Lata Mangeshkar was 92 years old and was hospitalized continuously for a few days. He had pneumonia and corona. However, a few days ago there were reports that his condition is improving and the fans were praying continuously. Many veterans of the country including PM Modi had reached his last visit.

During this, personalities like Sachin Tendulkar, Shahrukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were also seen. Everyone is sad about the passing of Lata Mangeshkar but through her voice she will always be alive in everyone’s hearts.

Lata Mangeshkar was singing her father’s song 2 days before her death, could not fulfill her last promise!

Saira Banu remembers Dilip Sahab and Lata Mangeshkar’s last meeting, brother-sister talks were closed for 13 years

People didn’t mind even at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral: Shahrukh Khan’s Dua told spitting picture

Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Malaika Arora shared photo in bikini, people said – shameless, would have waited

When Lata Mangeshkar had a fight over not getting the Filmfare Award, she refused to perform in anger.

After Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, Asha Bhosle shares sister’s picture, shares grief with Anupam Kher

Pakistan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar: 1000 Pakistan will not be able to compensate for what India lost today

Music has lost its tone: Music stars including Sonu, Shreya, Rahman get emotional on Lata ji’s last farewell

Every actor gave the last farewell to Lata Mangeshkar: Today heaven will shine with her voice, very emotional tweets

Lata Mangeshkar’s last journey begins, thousands of people took to the streets to bid farewell, Prime Minister also reached Mumbai – PICS

All the celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Shraddha Kapoor reached Lata Mangeshkar’s house for their last visit – PICS

Lata Mangeshkar has property worth crores, luxurious bungalow with net worth, so many properties left behind!

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Demi Lovato Makes a Shocking Revelation About Sexual Assault at 15: Lost Virginity in Rape Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan paid such tribute on the death of Lata Mangeshkar, video! Fans shared this video on social media.

Story first published: Monday, February 7, 2022, 13:49 [IST]