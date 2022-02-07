Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan paid such tribute on the death of Lata Mangeshkar, video! Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan paid tribute to the death of Lata Mangeshkar

Entertainment

Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan paid such tribute on the death of Lata Mangeshkar, video!

12 seconds ago
by admin
Bhojpuri Movies

6th February was the day when the whole country and Bollywood was sad, our voice nightingale Lata Mangeshkar left everyone. Yes, this news hurt everyone and there was a flood of sadness on social media. From stars to common man were paying tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, people said that this is the end of an era. In such a situation, a video of Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan has also surfaced, which he has posted recently.

Ravi Kishan has shared a video expressing grief on the death of Lata Mangeshkar and said that .. “Swara Nightingale, ‘Bharat Ratna’ Respected Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise is extremely sad and an irreparable loss to the art world.

Praying to Mahadev to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to the bereaved family members and their numerous admirers to bear this loss. Om Shanti!” This video of her is going viral very fast and people are sharing it.

Lata Mangeshkar was 92 years old and was hospitalized continuously for a few days. He had pneumonia and corona. However, a few days ago there were reports that his condition is improving and the fans were praying continuously. Many veterans of the country including PM Modi had reached his last visit.

During this, personalities like Sachin Tendulkar, Shahrukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were also seen. Everyone is sad about the passing of Lata Mangeshkar but through her voice she will always be alive in everyone’s hearts.

english summary

Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan paid such tribute on the death of Lata Mangeshkar, video! Fans shared this video on social media.

Story first published: Monday, February 7, 2022, 13:49 [IST]


