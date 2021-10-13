Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav’s real name is something else, funny is the meaning of ‘Khesari’; Know More Here

Today Khesari Lal Yadav’s name is on every child’s tongue. But the name by which we and you know Khesari is not actually his name.

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav has struggled a lot in his life, then he has achieved this position today. Today Khesari Lal Yadav’s name is on every child’s tongue. But the name by which we and you know Khesari is not actually his name. Khesari’s real name is something else.

But Khesari Lal Yadav says that this name is full of love, which people have given him. Khesari tells that no one calls him by his real name. Even his parents have forgotten Khesari’s real name.

It is the love of the people that changed the life of Khesari Lal Yadav. Khesari also got this name from the people of his village. Most of the actors change their name after appearing in the movies or after the movies are running. But even before Khesari came into films, his name was ‘Khesari’.

The story behind this is that Khesari used to speak a lot in childhood, so the villagers were upset about him speaking too much. In such a situation, the villagers named him ‘Khesari’. While Khesari’s real name is Shatrughan Yadav. In Bihar, the word ‘Khesari’ means a kind of pulse. If you eat too much of this lentils, the stomach gets upset. Therefore this lentil is eaten less. Now in such a situation, when Khesari used to speak more, people started getting upset, due to which his name was named ‘Khesari’. Khesari once told that now even his parents call him Khesari.

Khesari Lal Yadav belonged to a very poor family. There was a time when they had to do not one but 3-4 jobs to earn money. Khesari Lal Yadav did the work of selling litti-chokha to selling milk, stealing for buffalo fodder and singing songs in the band. And today their circumstances have changed. Khesari’s fans are so many that if he puts a song on YouTube, then he gets as many views. Khesari himself had disclosed that his YouTube earns 45 lakh rupees a month.