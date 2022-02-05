Bhojpuri version of Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandannas Srivalli went viral

The Bhojpuri version of the song ‘Shrivalli’ from South’s actor Allu Arjun’s film ‘Pushpa’ has been released, which is becoming very viral.

South actor Allu Arjun is in a lot of discussions these days for his recently released film ‘Pushpa’. His acting and style in the film is being well-liked by the fans. ‘Pushpa’ has carved a special place in the hearts of the audience. Along with South, the film has also created a huge ruckus in the Hindi industry. The film ‘Pushpa’ has earned more than 100 crores on the Hindi blot. On the other hand, the film has so far earned Rs 350 crore at the worldwide box office.

The film is making headlines because of its script and the acting and style of the actors as well as its songs. All the songs in the film are tremendous and fans are also liking it a lot. Fans are also seen making their funny reels on these songs. Along with this, these reels are also becoming very viral on social media.

Everyone is copying the song ‘Srivalli’ of the film and the hook steps of Allu Arjun. At the same time, this song has become so famous that two singers have also made Bhojpuri version of it.

Singers named Rahul and Mohan have released the Bhojpuri version of the song ‘Srivalli’ on their YouTube channel, which is becoming fiercely viral. The title of this Bhojpuri ‘Srivalli’ has been kept by Rahul as ‘Gajab Ka Roop’ and Mohan has kept the lyrics of ‘Tohar Jhalak Shrivalli Batiyaan Kare Tu Harfi’. This song is being liked a lot, it has created a huge buzz on YouTube. This is becoming very viral on the internet. Commenting on this song, a user has written ‘Very brilliant’, while someone has written ‘Garda Uda Diya’.

It is worth noting that this ‘Srivalli’ song from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s film ‘Pushpa’ has been sung by Sid Sriram and composed by Devi Prasad. Also this song has been written by Chandrabose. Talking about its Hindi version, it has been written and presented by Javed Ali. Its Hindi version is getting very good response by the fans.