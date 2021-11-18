Bhojput Actor Nirahua Got Angry On Akhilesh Yadav For Targeting Hindu Said Shame On You Video Goes Viral

Dinesh Lal Yadav i.e. Nirhua took a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav by sharing the video and said that those who chant Jinnah’s name, be damned.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has come under target of people due to one of his statements made in Ghazipur’s Rath Yatra. During the Rath Yatra in Ghazipur, without naming anyone, he had said that one-coloured Chilamjeevi can never take UP on the path of prosperity. While the Sadhu, Sant Samiti have objected to this statement of his, on the other hand the BJP is also opposing him. Recently, Bhojpuri cinema superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav i.e. Nirhua has also taken a dig at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav by sharing the video. He has called the SP leader a hater of Hindus.

This video of Nirhua shared about Akhilesh Yadav is becoming fiercely viral on social media. The Bhojpuri superstar said in his video, “Akhilesh ji, your hatred for one party and one color is well known. There is nothing to say in that.”

Taunting Akhilesh Yadav through poetry, Nirhua said, “I only want to say that you have taken the self-respect of the Yadavs. Because Lord Krishna must have cried tears of blood on the day you killed the devotees of Ram in Ayodhya to do the same politics of appeasement.

@yadavakhilesh Brother, you have accepted it… you have taken respect and taken the self-respect of the Yadavs.

Lord Krishna must also have cried tears of blood.. When you people killed Ram devotees in Ayodhya in the politics of appeasement.

Those who hate Hindus being Hindus, chanting the name of Jinnah, are damned. pic.twitter.com/DhRg00sv7U — Nirahua Hindustani (@nirahua1) November 17, 2021

Taking a jibe at the SP leader, Nirhua further said, “Well, you guys keep on telling your ideology like this from time to time, so that gradually their eyes also open, who are still in confusion. You are a man with Jinnah’s ideology and if you get a chance, what will you do for this country and the state, everyone should know this.”

Nirahua did not stop here, sharing the video, he wrote, “Bhaiyya, aap toh maan le liye, samman le liye and yadav’s self-respect. Lord Krishna must have cried tears of blood when in the politics of appeasement you people killed Ram devotees in Ayodhya. Those who hate Hindus being Hindus, chanting Jinnah’s name, are damned.”