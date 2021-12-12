Entertainment News

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Movie (2022): Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is an Indian upcoming Hindi language comedy horror film directed by Anees Bazmee. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 25 March 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

A sequel to the original movie Bhul bhulaiyya

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Movie Details:

  • Movies NameBhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022)
  • Genre: Comedy, Horror
  • Release Date: 25 March 2022
  • Director: Anees Bazmee
  • Producer: Anees Bazmee, Shiv Chanana, Arun Singh Dikky, Jatin Pawan Girotra, Niraj Kothari, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Akanksha Malhotra, Taranng Takrani
  • Production: Rajat Poddar
  • Writer: Aakash Kaushik, Farhad Samji
  • Music: N/A
  • Language: Hindi
  • Watch on: Theatres

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Cast?

  • Kartik Aaryan
  • Kiara Advani
  • Tabu
  • Amar Upadhyay
  • Raaj Vishwakarma
  • Rofique Khan
  • Bikram Malati
  • Rohit Raj Singh
  • Karamveer Choudhary
  • Sarthak Patel

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Official Trailer

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Official Trailer Coming soon.

Disclaimer:

Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.

Disclaimer:  we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.

