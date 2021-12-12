Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Movie (2022): Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is an Indian upcoming Hindi language comedy horror film directed by Anees Bazmee. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 25 March 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

A sequel to the original movie Bhul bhulaiyya

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Movie Details:

Movies Name : Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022)

: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) Genre: Comedy, Horror

Comedy, Horror Release Date: 25 March 2022

25 March 2022 Director : Anees Bazmee

: Anees Bazmee Producer: Anees Bazmee, Shiv Chanana, Arun Singh Dikky, Jatin Pawan Girotra, Niraj Kothari, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Akanksha Malhotra, Taranng Takrani

Anees Bazmee, Shiv Chanana, Arun Singh Dikky, Jatin Pawan Girotra, Niraj Kothari, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Akanksha Malhotra, Taranng Takrani Production: Rajat Poddar

Rajat Poddar Writer : Aakash Kaushik, Farhad Samji

: Aakash Kaushik, Farhad Samji Music: N/A

N/A Language: Hindi

Hindi Watch on: Theatres

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Cast?

Kartik Aaryan

Kiara Advani

Tabu

Amar Upadhyay

Raaj Vishwakarma

Rofique Khan

Bikram Malati

Rohit Raj Singh

Karamveer Choudhary

Sarthak Patel

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Official Trailer

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Official Trailer Coming soon.

