Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan’s film becomes highest opener of 2022 in Hindi | Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office – Karthik Aryan’s film did tremendous collection on Friday, became the biggest opener

biggest opener Hindi movies with the biggest opening of 2022 include- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2- 14.11 crores

Bachchan Pandey – 13.25 crores

Heropanti – 7 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.50 crores

Jersey – 4 crores (*2*)

have an exquisite weekend

If commerce pundits are to be believed, then Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 goes to make an amazing collection on the weekend. There’s a tremendous craze in the market about the film.. and on Saturday and Sunday it will possibly gather between 17-20 crores. That’s, the weekend collection of the film can go as much as 45 crores.

optimistic phrase of mouth

There isn’t a doubt that the optimistic phrase of mouth the film is getting is working in its favour. The film is being appreciated by the household viewers as a result of of its content material. At the similar time, after a very long time, the viewers is liking the dose of comedy.

karthik aryan fan following

Kartik Aaryan has accomplished an amazing job in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Viewers like to see him in this sort of character.. He has an enormous fan following of his personal.. and the actor has proven along with his work that he’s the finest at it.

Biggest opening of profession

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has additionally proved to be the biggest opening film of Kartik Aaryan’s profession.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2- 14 Crore (Approx)

Love Aaj Kal – 11.47 crores

Pati Patni Aur Woh – 9.01 crores

Luka Chuppi – 8.01 crores