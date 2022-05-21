Entertainment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan’s film becomes highest opener of 2022 in Hindi | Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office – Karthik Aryan’s film did tremendous collection on Friday, became the biggest opener

5 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan’s film becomes highest opener of 2022 in Hindi | Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office – Karthik Aryan’s film did tremendous collection on Friday, became the biggest opener
Written by admin
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan’s film becomes highest opener of 2022 in Hindi | Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office – Karthik Aryan’s film did tremendous collection on Friday, became the biggest opener

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan’s film becomes highest opener of 2022 in Hindi | Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office – Karthik Aryan’s film did tremendous collection on Friday, became the biggest opener

biggest opener

biggest opener

Hindi movies with the biggest opening of 2022 include-

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2- 14.11 crores
Bachchan Pandey – 13.25 crores
Heropanti – 7 crores
Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.50 crores
Jersey – 4 crores

(*2*)

have a wonderful weekend

have an exquisite weekend

If commerce pundits are to be believed, then Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 goes to make an amazing collection on the weekend. There’s a tremendous craze in the market about the film.. and on Saturday and Sunday it will possibly gather between 17-20 crores. That’s, the weekend collection of the film can go as much as 45 crores.

positive word of mouth

optimistic phrase of mouth

There isn’t a doubt that the optimistic phrase of mouth the film is getting is working in its favour. The film is being appreciated by the household viewers as a result of of its content material. At the similar time, after a very long time, the viewers is liking the dose of comedy.

karthik aryan fan following

karthik aryan fan following

Kartik Aaryan has accomplished an amazing job in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Viewers like to see him in this sort of character.. He has an enormous fan following of his personal.. and the actor has proven along with his work that he’s the finest at it.

Biggest opening of career

Biggest opening of profession

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has additionally proved to be the biggest opening film of Kartik Aaryan’s profession.

READ Also  You will watch the Snyder Cut in 4:3 aspect ratio because HBO Max respects cinema

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2- 14 Crore (Approx)
Love Aaj Kal – 11.47 crores
Pati Patni Aur Woh – 9.01 crores
Luka Chuppi – 8.01 crores

#Bhool #Bhulaiyaa #box #office #collection #Day #Kartik #Aaryans #film #highest #opener #Hindi #Bhool #Bhulaiyaa #Box #Office #Karthik #Aryans #film #tremendous #collection #Friday #biggest #opener

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment