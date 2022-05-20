Bhool bhulaiyaa 2 box office day 1 advance booking vs dhaakad box office advance booking report. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office advance booking vs Dhaakad box office advance booking report

(*1*) Bhool Bhulaiyaa Advance Booking Assortment In line with Box Office India, the advance booking assortment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa stood at 1.75 crores on Tuesday. On Thursday, tickets as much as 1 lakh have been offered in advance booking. In Gujarat, Mumbai and Delhi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has acquired a lot better viewers response than the remainder of the cities. (*2*)

PVR, INOX, Cinepolis at excessive velocity

Hundreds of tickets have additionally been offered for PVR, INOX, Cinépolis. Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad lags behind within the preliminary earnings of Bhool Bhulaiyaa on this case. In line with commerce specialists, Dhakad can earn 5 to 7 crores on the primary day.

dhaakad ko housefull present

Dhakad is getting housefull reveals in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Gujarat. With this, the occupancy report of Dhakad goes effectively in cities like Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Lucknow. Allow us to inform you that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been made in a really low funds of 40 to 50 crores.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s problem to cross 70 crores

On the identical time, the funds of Dhakad is between 80 to 90 crores. In such a state of affairs, Karthik Aryan’s horror comedy movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa must cross 70 crores and convey itself to the hit class. The determine of Dhakad’s earnings should be past 100 crores.

