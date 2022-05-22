Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office report saturday 21 may huge jump | Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Report – Strong Jump on Day 2

(*21*) Karthik Aryan’s stardom got here in useful However Kartik Aaryan’s stardom has labored on the box office of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Leaving the hypothesis of 10 crores behind, the movie stunned everybody by incomes 14.1 crores. Together with this, it has additionally been proved that Kartik Aaryan is a profitable box office star and his craze among the many followers stays intact. (*2*) (*21*)

greatest hindi opening

Considerably, with a gap of 14.1 crores, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has given the most important Hindi opening of 2022 on the box office. With this, Karthik Aryan additionally left behind Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey. Whereas Bachchan Pandey gave a gap of 13 crores, Gangubai gave a gap of about 10 crores. Other than this, the movies of two massive stars Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey have additionally been left behind.

(*21*)

greatest opening

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with 14.1 crores is the most important opening of Kartik Aaryan’s profession. His final movie Love Aaj Kal had a gap of 12 crores on the box office. On the similar time, his third greatest opening was Pati, Spouse and The One who gave a gap of 9.1 crores on the box office.

(*21*)

begin of saturday

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 recorded 41 % occupancy on the box office on Saturday. The occupancy of the movie was 54 % until the night time present. It’s believed that on Sunday, the movie will take a fair larger leap and had registered an excellent weekend.

READ Also Intel’s new Core i9-11900K flagship processor will arrive in early 2021

(*21*)

-->