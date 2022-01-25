‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ release has not changed, Kartik Aryan’s film will be released on 15 March! The release date of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has not changed

News oi-Salman Khan

There is a lot of discussion about the blockbuster film of actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. We are talking about the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is ready for release. Some time ago there were reports that the release of the film might be postponed. But now it is clear that nothing like this is happening. Taran Adarsh ​​has given information by tweeting that the film will be released on its scheduled time. Trade analyst writes that..

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ will not be postponed.. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ will release on the same date… #BhoolBhulaiya2 will release on its earlier announced date

[25

मार्च

2022] Will release but… in *cinemas*… Stars #KarthikAryan, Kiara Advani & Tabu. .. Directed by Anees Bazmee… Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani.

This tweet of his is going viral very fast and fans are constantly reacting to it. Taran Adarsh ​​shared a poster with this post. It is worth noting that due to Corona virus, there were reports that the film may be postponed and many films have also been postponed during this period.

Significantly, there are hopes about Kartik Aaryan that he will make a strong comeback from this film. However, when his first look was released, people trolled him a lot.

People were comparing him with superstar Akshay Kumar. Akshay Kumar was seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Vidya Balan also won the hearts of people by performing amazingly.

english summary Bollywood Film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ release has not changed, Kartik Aryan’s film will be released on 15 March! Read the details.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 15:12 [IST]