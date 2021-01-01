Bhoomi Pednekar Bikini Photo: Bhoomi Pednekar Floats Her Toned Figure: Bhoomi Pednekar Shows Her Perfect Figure In Picture.
Bhoomi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut in the film ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’. His role in this film, in which he had to look fat, so he increased his weight to 92 kg. After this film, Bhumi Pednekar worked hard on her fitness.
Speaking of Bhoomi Pednekar’s work front, she was last seen in the film ‘Durgamati’. Now Bhoomi Pednekar has many films. She will be seen in the sequel of ‘Badhai Ho’ ‘Badhai Do’ in the lead role of Rajkumar Rao and in ‘Raksha Bandhan’ with Akshay Kumar.
