'Bhoot Police fits perfectly between Go Goa Gone and Stree'; Arjun Kapoor REVEALS the plot and character details [Exclusive Video]





Horror-comedies are steadily gaining flavour with Bollywood viewers, after having entertained the viewers each down South and on international shores for a few years. Whereas Go Goa Gone had began the ball rolling, it was Stree that basically opened the gates, and not too long ago, Roohi, tried cashing in on the wave. With horror-comedies regularly discovering their mark with the Bollywood junta, the subsequent ones to check the waters will likely be Bhediya, Telephone Bhoot and Bhoot Police. Talking about the latter, starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, and directed by Pawan Kripalani of Ragini MMS and Phobia fame; Arjun not too long ago caught up with us for an unique interview, and graciously divulged attention-grabbing details about the plot, his and Saif’s characters, and how the film fits between Go Goa Gone and Stree. Additionally Learn – Arjun Kapoor REACTS to netizens trolling actors for humanitarian efforts; says, ‘It’s a human factor, not a celeb factor’for humanitarian ventures; says, ‘ It’s a human factor, it’s not a celeb factor’

Opening about how the film is greater than a horror-comedy, Arjun Kapoor mentioned, “Bhoot Police is a horror-comedy in fact, in its essence and the manner it has been pitched to y’all, however for me, it is an journey of two brothers. It is Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor who’re truly brothers and are bickering continually and there is a again and forth and up and down and there’s a camaraderie, a brotherhood, a bond, an emotion, however there’s additionally distinction of opinion. So, there’s very attention-grabbing friction between two individuals who go on this journey.” Additionally Learn – Trending OTT Information Right now: Arjun Kapoor says Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar destroyed faux narrative on viewers; The Final Hour actor Sanjay Kapoor struggled to get meaty roles

Now comes the extra thrilling bits as Arjun added, “It is an origin story of Bhoot Police, how Bhoot Police turns into. So, it is fairly fascinating to enter this area and I believe it is a very credible, industrial horror-comedy, in the sense that it isn’t itemised, it is extra story and character pushed, it is extra pushed by a selected scenario they discover themselves in and what occurs round them quite then a scenario with gags after gags; it isn’t deigned like that. It is just a little extra cerebral and it is nonetheless bought its personal goofiness, however you will have enjoyable watching it. It lands someplace in the center of Go Goa Gone and Stree, I really feel.” Additionally Learn – Arjun Kapoor on courting an older lady with a son from an earlier marriage: I really feel it’s best to respect your accomplice

Watch his total interview under:

Amongst his different tasks, Arjun Kapoor’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, costarring Parineeti Chopra and directed by the maverick Dibakar Banerjee, not too long ago had its OTT launch on Amazon Prime Video, and is claimed to be actually discovering its viewers since then, which it missed out in the theatres as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing partial lockdown.

