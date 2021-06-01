Bhoot Police plot, Sexual assault allegations against Jackky Bhagnani, Jacqueline Fernandez’s parents get worried





Because the day ends, it is time to look again on the greatest newsmakers within the leisure world who’ve made it to the trending leisure information right this moment. From Arjun Kapoor opening up in regards to the plot and characters of Bhoot Police and Tusshar Kapoor reminiscing his 20 years in Bollywood to sexual assault allegations against Jackky Bhagnani, Jacqueline Fernandez’s parents being worried and the way the NCB lastly nabbed Sushant Singh Rajput’s former flatmate, Siddharth Pithani – here is all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending leisure information right this moment. Additionally Learn – ‘Bhoot Police matches completely between Go Goa Gone and Stree’; Arjun Kapoor REVEALS the plot and character particulars [Exclusive Video]

So, with out additional ado, listed here are the leisure newsmakers of 1st June 2021:

Arjun Kapoor opens up in regards to the plot and characters of Bhoot Police

With horror-comedies step by step discovering their mark with the Bollywood junta, the subsequent one to check the waters will likely be Bhoot Police, starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. In an unique interview with GadgetClock, Arjun discloses that the movie is an ORIGIN STORY horror-comedy of two brothers. Additionally Learn – Arjun Kapoor REACTS to netizens trolling actors for humanitarian efforts; says, ‘It’s a human factor, not a star factor’for humanitarian ventures; says, ‘ It’s a human factor, it’s not a star factor’

Learn the complete story right here: ‘Bhoot Police matches completely between Go Goa Gone and Stree’; Arjun Kapoor REVEALS the plot and character particulars [Exclusive Video] Additionally Learn – Trending OTT Information As we speak: Arjun Kapoor says Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar destroyed faux narrative on viewers; The Final Hour actor Sanjay Kapoor struggled to get meaty roles

Tusshar Kapoor reminisces his 20 years in Bollywood

In an unique interview with india.com and GadgetClock, Tusshar Kapoor spoke about his journey as an actor, turning producer, hailing from influential household and way more.

Learn the complete story right here: Tusshar Kapoor will get candid about his 20 years within the business and if his influential household helped him get work – watch video

Sexual assault allegations against Jackky Bhagnani

A model-turned artiste and songwriter has alleged sexual assault by no less than a dozen folks from the leisure business, together with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Learn the complete story right here: #MeToo: FIR filed after mannequin alleges sexual assault by a dozen males, together with Jackky Bhagnani

Jacqueline Fernandez’s parents get worried

Ram Setu actress Jacqueline Fernandez talked about how her parents are continually worried about her security because the pandemic scenario in India continues to be a rising concern.

Learn the complete story right here: Jacqueline Fernandez’s parents are worried about COVID-19 disaster in India; desperately need the Bhoot Police actress to return to Bahrain

How the NCB lastly nabbed Siddharth Pithani

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former flatmate, Siddharth Pithani who had been lacking for months was arrested on Friday, twenty eighth Could. Here is how the NCB officers nabbed him lastly.

Learn the complete story right here: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Here is how NCB FINALLY nabbed the lacking Siddharth Pithani

