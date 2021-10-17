Bhopal: A speeding car rammed into the crowd during Durga idol immersion, many injured including children, driver absconding

A speeding car rammed into a Durga idol immersion procession in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal, injuring several, including a child and a head constable. The incident took place near Bhopal railway station in Bajaria police station area late on Saturday night. However, the car driver fled during this time.

Bajaria police station in-charge Umesh Yadav told news agency language on Sunday that a Durga idol immersion procession was going on on the road near Bhopal railway station at around 11.15 pm on Saturday night. An unidentified person rammed a speeding car in the middle of the procession, injuring four people. He said that one of them has suffered serious injuries and is being treated at a hospital, though his condition is out of danger.

Police station in-charge Umesh Yadav said that in this accident, a head constable who was on duty there had this car rammed on his feet, due to which he too suffered minor injuries. He also said that as soon as the car entered the procession, some of the allegedly drunk people involved in the procession started shouting to apprehend him, due to which he panicked and he swiftly reversed his vehicle and then left the spot along with the vehicle. absconded.

#WATCH Two people were injured after a car rammed into people during Durga idol immersion procession in Bhopal’s Bajaria police station area yesterday. Police said the car driver will be nabbed.#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/rEOBSbrkGW — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

He said that a case has been registered against unidentified person in this regard and efforts are on to nab him. Meanwhile, a video of the incident also surfaced in which the car is seen reversing at high speed while people are trying to save themselves from the vehicle.

Chaturanan Sahu, who was among the injured, claimed that a gray colored car collided with people in the Chandbad Durga festival procession on reaching near Gupta tea stall outside Bhopal railway station. He said two unidentified people were in the car. The car entered the procession and hit people. After this they took the vehicle in reverse, due to which the car again hit the people and later fled with the car from the spot.

The post Bhopal: Speeding car rammed into crowd during Durga idol immersion, many injured including child, driver absconding appeared first on Jansatta.



#Bhopal #speeding #car #rammed #crowd #Durga #idol #immersion #injured #including #children #driver #absconding