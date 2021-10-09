BHU Admission 2021: 10th Pass Admission to Banaras Hindu University, Part-time Diploma Course Commenced-Ground Admission 2021 for Part-time Diploma Programs, Check Details

Highlights The BHU Admission 2021 process began.

10th, 12th pass.

Apply by October 26.

BHU Admission 2021: If you want to study at Benaras Hindu University (BHU), there is good news for you. BHU invites applications for the Part-time Junior Diploma Program in the Performing Arts. Students who want to pursue a part-time diploma course from BHU can apply by October 26. For more information visit the official website of BHU bhu.ac.in.



Through this course, candidates can get a diploma in music, instruments and dance. The application process is being done offline, students will have to fill the application form from the University (Banaras Hindu University) between 12 noon and 4 pm on working days.

You can take admission in these part time diploma courses

BHU will offer part-time diploma program courses in Kathak Dance, Bharatanatyam Dance, Stani Singing, Carnatic Singing, Flute, Sitar, Violin, Tabla and Mridangam streams by the Faculty of Performing Arts. The course will be for three years.

Who can apply?

In order to submit an application for admission to these BHU Diploma Program courses, students must have passed a high school examination from any recognized board with at least 50% marks in any other equivalent examination. When there is a candidate in the category of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (SC), it is sufficient to get a tenth passing mark from a recognized board.

How to enter BHU?

Students will be selected and admitted based on their performance in the online aptitude test. The BHU Entrance Examination (BHU Admission 2021 Test) will be conducted from 8th November. During the application process, students must strictly follow all the guidelines of Covid-19 such as wearing face mask, social distance, personal hand sanitizer etc.

BHU Admission 2021 Diploma Course Notification

