bhu: BHU Admission 2021: Banaras Hindu University Admission Test Admission Card Issued, Check Link and Exam Date – bhu ug pg admit card 2021 issued on direct link at nta.ac.in, bhuet.nta.nic.in

BHU Admission 2021: Banaras Hindu University Admission Test Admission Card Issued

Highlights BHU Entrance Exam 2021 Admission tickets issued.

The entrance exam will start from September 28.

Learn how to download hall tickets.

BHU Admission 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued admission papers for the Benaras Hindu University Entrance Examination 2021 (BHU Admission 2021 Entrance Examination). Candidates who had applied for admission in Undergraduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) can now check their hall tickets by visiting the official website of NTA or BHU nta.ac.in, bhuet.nta.nic.in (BHU UG PG) . Admit Card 2021) can be checked and downloaded.



When is BHU Entrance Exam 2021? (BHU Entrance Exam Date 2021)

According to the notification issued by the NTA, the entrance test for admission to the undergraduate (BHU UET 2021) and postgraduate (BHU PET 2021) courses for the 2021-22 academic session will be held between 28 to 30 September and 01, 03 and 04 October. . So BPEd entrance exam. (Bachelor of Physical Education) has been rescheduled for September 29.

What will the exam be like?

The examination will be conducted in computer based mode i.e. CBT, Hybrid as well as Pen and Paper mode. Different subjects will have different marks. Each correct answer will have three marks. There will be a deduction of 1 mark as negative marking for each wrong answer. Students who explain the admission will be able to get admission in various UG and PG courses of Benaras Hindu University. The NTA has released the date, subject and shift wise details on the recently issued official notice. Students can also check program details, test paper codes and subject codes.

Quick advice

Candidates are advised that the admission card contains necessary information like roll number, name, schedule and reporting time. If there are any discrepancies regarding the date of the exam, students can call the NTA Help Desk on 011 40759000 or you can write. NTA on [email protected]

BHU UG PG Admission Card 2021: Learn how to download Admission Card

Step 1: Visit BHU’s official website at bhuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, scroll down and click on the link ‘BHU UET 2021’ or ‘BHU PET 2021’.

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth and security PIN.

Step 4: Your BHU UG PG Admit Card 2021 will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and keep the printout with you for future reference.

BHU Entrance Exam 2021 Admission Ticket Download Link

Exam date notice

Official website