bhu: BHU Admission Card 2021: UET Admission Card issued on bhuet.nta.nic.in, here is the direct link

Highlights BHU UET Admission Card 2021 Issued.

The entrance exam will be held in October in two shifts.

Learn what the exam will be like and important advice.

BHU Admission 2021, BHU Admission 2021: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has issued admission letter for Bachelor Entrance Examination (BHU UET Admission Card 2021). Candidates who had applied for BHU UG Admission 2021 can check and download their BHU Admission Card by visiting the official website of Benaras Hindu University at bhuet.nta.nic.in.



BHU has recently released a revised schedule of UG entrance exams, the direct link of which is given below. As per the notification issued, the entrance test for admission to BHU undergraduate courses was shifted to 6th October instead of 28th September.

BHU Entrance Exam Schedule

Examinations for Paper Codes 104, 105 and 135 will be held tomorrow, October 6 in two shifts. The first shift will be a computer based test (CBT) of B.Sc Agriculture or B.Sc Agriculture RGSC from 8 am to 10 am. The second shift will be from 12.30 pm to 3 pm in which B.Ed Mathematics or Statistics and B.Ed Special Education (Mathematics) as well as B.Ed Humanities and Social Sciences and B.Ed Education (Social Sciences and Humanities).

Also read: CUCET 2021: CUCET answer key issued for UG, PG access, learn how to file an objection

BHU Admission 2021: Learn how to download UET Admission

Visit the official website of NTA BHU at Bhuet.nta.nic.in.

On the home page, scroll down and click on the BHU UET Admission 2021 link.

A new page will open.

Type your application number, date of birth and security PIN here and click on submit button.

Your ticket will open on the screen.

Download it and print it out and keep it with you for future reference.

BHU UET 2021: What will the exam look like?

The examination will be conducted in computer based mode i.e. CBT, Hybrid as well as Pen and Paper mode. Different subjects will have different marks. Each correct answer will have three points. For each incorrect answer there will be a deduction of 1 mark as a negative marking. Students who explain the admission will be able to get admission in various UG and PG courses of Benaras Hindu University.

Also read: SBI Recruitment 2021: 2000+ Apply at SBI Probationary Office Recruitment, Graduate

Quick advice

Candidates are advised that the admission card contains necessary information like roll number, name, schedule and reporting time. If there are any discrepancies regarding the date of the exam, students can call the NTA Help Desk on 011 40759000 or you can write. NTA on [email protected]

BHU UET Admission 2021 Direct Link

Official website

Exam instructions