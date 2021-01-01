BHU: BHU UET, PET 2021: Admission process of Benaras Hindu University begins, learn how to apply and important information – Bhu Admission 2021 Application Form, Exam Date, Exam Form and Information Bulletin

Highlights The BHU Admission 2021 process began.

Apply online by September 06.

Apply online by visiting Bhuet.nta.nic.in.

BHU Admission 2021 Application, BHU UET, PET 2021: Banaras Hindu University has started the admission process for postgraduate (PG) and undergraduate (UG) courses. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started registration for BHU Admission 2021 undergraduate entrance test and Post Graduate Entrance Test (BHU Admission UET PET 2021) from August 14.



Students seeking admission in Benaras Hindu University can now apply for various courses by visiting BHU’s official website at bhuet.nta.nic.in. The last date to submit online application is 06 September 2021 at 11.50 pm. The last date for submission of application fee is 11.50 pm on September 07, 2021. Below is a direct link to the official notification issued by the NTA.

BHU Entrance Exam 2021

Candidates have to appear in the entrance examination (BHU UET PET 2021) for admission in PG or UG courses of Banaras Hindu University. However, the date of BHU entrance test has not been announced yet. Due to the epidemic, this test will be conducted soon following the Kovid-1 prot protocol. Post the exam dates and important guidelines on the official websites of BHU and NTA. Candidates are advised to apply before the last date to avoid last minute hassle due to heavy traffic.

BHU Admission 2021: Learn how to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website of Benaras Hindu University – bhuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on either ‘Register for BHU (UET) 2021’ or ‘Register for BHU (PET) 2021’.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Fill the application form by entering the required details as requested.

Step 5: Upload the required documents like passport size photo and signature.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and click on submit button.

Step 7: Your BHU Admission 2021 form will be submitted, take a printout of the receipt for further reference.

Application fee

General for BHU UET 2021, Fees for OBC NACL and EWS – Rs.600 (Shastri Honors – Rs.400) and Rs.300 for SC, ST, PWD or Transgender (Shastri Honors – Rs.200) while BHU PET 2021 General, NACL and EWS for OBC – 600 Rs and SC, ST, PWD or Transgender application fee is Rs.400.

What will the BHU entrance exam look like? (Sample of BHU Entrance Exam)

As per official instructions, Benaras Hindu University UET (BHU UET 2021), PET (BHU PET 2021) examinations will be conducted by computer based test (CBT), hybrid tablet or pen and paper as required. This will be an objective type of exam with multiple choice questions (MCQs).

Helpline number

Candidates are requested to refer to the BHU Admission 2021 Information Bulletin given on the official website which is directly linked below. If applicants face any issues related to any of the steps, they can call the NTA Help Desk on 011 40759000 or e-mail the NTA at [email protected]

NTA official notification

Link to apply online

BHU UET 2021 Information Bulletin

BHU PET 2021 Information Bulletin

