bhu: BHU UET, PET Result 2021: Benaras Hindu University Entrance Exam Result Soon, Learn How To Check – bhu Admission, bhu uet PET Result 2021 will be announced on bhuet.nta.nic.in, check for updates

The result of the entrance test will be announced soon.

These exams were held in September-October 2021.

BHU Entry 2021, BHU UET PET Removal 2021:Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will soon announce the results of BHU Entrance Examination 2021. BHU had recently announced the answer key and given the opportunity to file objections. Candidates who had appeared for the entrance examination for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses (BHU Admission 2021) at BHU can visit the official website bhuet.nta.nic.in to download the answer key.



The National Testing Agency issued the temporary answer keys of UET and PET for the academic session 2021-22 on 03 November. Students have till November 5 at 7 pm to register their objections. A non-refundable fee of Rs. 200 will be charged for objecting to each question. Following the objections, NTA will announce the outcome of BHU UET, PET 2021.

The entrance test for admission in Banaras Hindu University was held on September 28-30 and on October 1, 3 and 4 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode / Hybrid (Tablet) / Pen and Paper mode (OMR based). Below you can see how to download the answer key and check the results.

Answer Key Learn how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website bhuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘BHU Admission Test – Answer Key Challenge for 2021’.

Step 3: The login page will open, enter the required information here.

Step 4: Now click on the link ‘View / Challenge BHU UET / PET Answer Key’.

Step 5: When the answer key opens on the screen, check it.

Step 6: Download the answer key and match your answers.

How to check BHU UET PET Result 2021: Here it is

Step 1: Visit NTA BHU’s official website, bhuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, the link ‘BHU UET, PET Result 2021’ will be activated, click on it.

Step 3: After clicking on the results link you will be redirected to the login page.

Step 4: Enter the required details here and click submit.

Step 5: Your result will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and keep the printout with you for further reference.

