BHU Entrance Exam Result: BHU Entrance Exam 2021 Result: Find out when the result of entrance exam will be, how to check – bhu Result 2021 bhu Entrance Exam 2021 Result will be announced soon on bhuet.nta.nic.in. Check

BHU Entrance Exam 2021 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the results of BHU Entrance Examination 2021 for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses of Benaras Hindu University. The results of these examinations (BHU 2021 results) will be published on the official website bhuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can view their results only by visiting this website. The BHU UET and PET exams were conducted by the National Testing Agency from September 28 to 30 and on October 1, 3, 4, 6 and 9 in computer based testing (CBT), hybrid (tablet) and OMR based modes.



On October 9, exams were held for some papers, which were earlier scheduled for October 6 because of technical errors which prevented many students from downloading their tickets.

Check out BHU UET, PET Result 2021 with these steps



Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website bhuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the BHU UET / PET Result 2021 link provided on the website.

Step 3: Now login with the help of roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out now.

The answer key was released on November 3

The National Testing Agency had released the provisional answer keys of the entrance test on November 3 and gave the candidates time till November 5 to file objections. Students were allowed to challenge the answer key by paying a fee of Rs.200 per question. The NTA said, “The challenges presented by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject matter experts. If found to be correct, the answer key will be modified accordingly.