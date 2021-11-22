BHU Entrance Exam Result: BHU Entrance Exam 2021 Result: Find out when the result of entrance exam will be, how to check – bhu Result 2021 bhu Entrance Exam 2021 Result will be announced soon on bhuet.nta.nic.in. Check
Highlights
- The result of BHU admission will be announced soon.
- The exams were held on September 28 to 30 and October 1, 3, 4, 6 and 9.
- The results will be announced on the website bhuet.nta.nic.in.
On October 9, exams were held for some papers, which were earlier scheduled for October 6 because of technical errors which prevented many students from downloading their tickets.
Check out BHU UET, PET Result 2021 with these steps
Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website bhuet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the BHU UET / PET Result 2021 link provided on the website.
Step 3: Now login with the help of roll number and date of birth.
Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check it out now.
RRB NTPC Result Date: NTPC Result Date Coming Soon, check for updates here
The answer key was released on November 3
The National Testing Agency had released the provisional answer keys of the entrance test on November 3 and gave the candidates time till November 5 to file objections. Students were allowed to challenge the answer key by paying a fee of Rs.200 per question. The NTA said, “The challenges presented by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject matter experts. If found to be correct, the answer key will be modified accordingly.
#BHU #Entrance #Exam #Result #BHU #Entrance #Exam #Result #Find #result #entrance #exam #check #bhu #Result #bhu #Entrance #Exam #Result #announced #bhuetntanicin #Check
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.