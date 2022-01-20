bhu hindu dharma course: BHU: Banaras Hindu University launches PG course in ‘Hindu Dharma’, find out about it – Banaras Hindu University Bhune launches post graduate course on Hindu Dharma

Banaras Hindu University has began post graduate course in ‘Hindu Dharma’. The college mentioned it was the primary of its type in the nation. Inaugurating the brand new course, the college’s Rector Professor VK Shukla mentioned that the course would assist in making the world conscious of many unknown features of Hinduism and assist in spreading the teachings of Hinduism to increasingly more folks.



This would be the first such course in the nation, mentioned Shukla. The course shall be organized in collaboration with the Division of Philosophy and Faith, Division of Sanskrit, and the Division of Historical Indian Historical past, Tradition and Archeology, School of Arts, India Research Middle. A complete of 45 college students, together with one overseas pupil, have been admitted in the primary session of the course, he added.

Sadashiv Kumar Dwivedi, Coordinator, Bharat Examine Middle, mentioned that the 2-yr course would have 4 semesters and 16 papers.

Vijay Shankar Shukla, director of the Varanasi middle of the Indira Gandhi Nationwide Middle for the Arts, mentioned the thought for the course was first mooted by 18th-century Pandit Ganganath Jha and Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya. Nonetheless, attributable to some causes, this course couldn’t be began at the moment.