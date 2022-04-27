BHU launches interest free loan scheme for financially weak students

A financial aid loan scheme has been launched to help students studying at the Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The scheme is for students who are challenged to pursue university education due to poor financial condition. Under the scheme, a student whose family income is equivalent to that of a BPL cardholder by government standards, or who has lost his or her parents or guardians due to cowardice or any other reason, will be given an annual financial assistance of Rs. 12000 / -. , Who have income but it depends.The purpose of this scheme is to provide financial assistance to such students so that they can complete their education at Benaras Hindu University. The recommendation of two university professors in favor of the students applying under this scheme will also be mandatory. Vice Chancellor Pvt. Sudhir Kumar Jain said in a statement that the Benaras Hindu University administration would take all possible steps to help students in BHU complete their education.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the financial condition of the students should not be a hindrance to their welfare and the financial assistance loan scheme was the embodiment of this commitment of the university.

After completing their education at Banaras Hindu University and getting a job, the students will be given financial assistance in the form of interest-free loans, Jain said. At present 1000 students will be given the benefit of this scheme for which about 200 applications have been received out of which 103 applications have been approved.

According to the statement, the students will be asked to repay the loan in installments within two years after getting employment. The parent of the beneficiary student or the teacher member recommending his / her application will not be responsible for repayment of this loan.